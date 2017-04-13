JAMES P.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES P. OSBORNE.
OSBORNE, 88
SANFORD - James P. Osborne, 88, of Sanford, FL passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Osborne. He is survived by his son, Paul (Doreen) Osborne of Sanford, FL; sister, Eleonor Corcoran; granddaughters: Laura (Chris) Ferguson and Alyson (Joel) Alwinson; and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM, Friday, April 14, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery, Bush-nell, FL. Online condolences and directions can be found at
www.degusipefuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2017