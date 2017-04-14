Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY E.S. SMITH. View Sign

MARY E.S.

SMITH, 82



WINTER HAVEN - Mary E.S. Smith, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2017. She was born in Winter Haven, FL, on January 1, 1935. Mary graduated from Jewett High School and was an alumna of Florida A & M University. She was an educator and bus driver for Polk County Schools, retiring after 36 years of service.

Mary was married to Clifford Smith Sr., deceased, for 63 years. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Meredith Smith Sr. (Robin) and Robert Morrow (Virginia), Mary is survived by 4 daughters: Ruby James of New York, Keturah Smith of Winter Haven FL, lnzlea Mc-Glockton (Ronnell) of Tallahassee FL, and Kendra Williams of Winter Haven FL, 5 sons: Bobby Smith (Cynthia), Clifford Smith Jr., Darryl Smith, Wilfred Smith (Rene), all of Winter Haven FL, and Lawrence Miles of Atlanta, GA., 2 sisters: Armenthia Edwards of Fort Lauderdale FL and Barbara Johnson of Bradley, FL, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins) and in-laws.

Mary's life has reflected over 60 years of community services. She served on the Board of Florence Villa Community Corporation (CDC) for years and was Founder and Executive Director of Human Environment Linking People, Inc. (HELP) since 1999. In 2006, Mary was a recipient of The Banker's Cup Award presented by the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. She was also honored through the National Who's Who Society and was a member of the Independent Pallbearer Society # 1. She served diligently with the Eastern Star, Herald of Jericho, and Lula Davis Chapter # 163 OSO.

Mary lived her life making a POSITIVE difference for her family, church, community, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 15, 2017, at Church of God and True Holiness Tabernacle, 900 Ave. O NE, Winter Haven, FL. Bishop Willie Mincey will be officiating.

Visitation will be held on April 14, 2017 at the church from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.



