DORIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS ARTHUR.
ARTHUR, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Doris Arthur, 83, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on April 13, 2017.
She was born on May 7, 1933 in Oak Town, IN and moved to the area in 1972 from Indiana. She was an over the road truck driver and a member of Dundee Baptist Church.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Arthur; children, Tony Arthur, Steven Arthur, Susan Phegley and brother, Noble Lynch. She is survived by her son, Wendell Arthur and his wife, Gloria; siblings, Sony, Bruce, Linda, Bobbie; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Saturday from 5-7pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Final resting place will be next to her husband in Bicknell, IN. Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2017