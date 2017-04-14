CONNIE
SULLIVAN, 85
LAKELAND - Connie Sullivan, 85, of Cypress Lakes passed away on April 8, 2017 in a nursing home in Goffstown NH.
Born in Boston, MA. on Oct. 18 ,1931, she was the 3rd youngest of 10. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Whatever she did, she always did it well. Even though she raised 7 children, she still 'adopted' needy children during the Christmas season. She was a devout Catholic and a weekly parishioner of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, FL.
She worked as a supervisor for the New England Telephone Co. until retirement. Connie enjoyed dancing with her husband, Paul and they really loved living at Cypress Lakes; Golf, dances, dinners and many trips and cruises.
Connie is predeceased by her husband Paul F. Sullivan and baby daughter, Kathleen. Survived by her 7 children, Diane (Bruce) Leonard, Paul (Monica) Sullivan, John (Charlene) Sullivan, Tom (Annmarie) Sullivan, Phyllis (Patrick) McEntee, Joanne (Tony) Petrello & Connie M. Sullivan, 11 grandkids, 3 great grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held at the main hall at Cypress Lakes on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 from 1pm to 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2017