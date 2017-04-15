RUTH A.
EVANS, 71
WINTER HAVEN - Ruth A. Evans, 71, a resident of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away April 11, 2017 at her home after a six month struggle with cancer. She was under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.
Ruth was born in Mansfield, Ohio on February 23, 1946, and her family relocated to Portland, Oregon several years later. Ruth was educated in Portland area schools and was an airline stewardess following her high school graduation. Her family remained in Portland and Ruth later relocated to Winter Haven, Florida. Ruth married Bob Evans on March 29, 1978. They moved to South Florida briefly, but resided in Winter Haven for most of their 39 year marriage.
Ruth was known for her beautiful and warm personality and sincere desire to help those in need. She spent her life as a Christian witness to others, and was a trusted and respected friend to many. Ruth exemplified the very best of a true and dedicated Christian woman. Ruth was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven, where she attended for the better part of 40 years.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Bob Evans, her children, Todd Sage, Shannon Fogg, Bill Evans, Michelle Murphy and Bonnie Vaughn, her sister Betty Allen, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Margaret Popp, brother David and sisters Nancy Going of Portland, and Maryanne Beres of Portland.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Winter Haven, 198 W Central Ave, Winter Haven. A closed casket viewing and meeting period will begin at 10:30AM, followed by the service at 11:30AM. A church reception will be at 12:30PM, and graveside services will be at 2:30PM at the Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven. For additional information, please visit the funeral home's web site at www.ott-laughlin.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, Florida 33805, or a local hospice organization of your choice.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2017