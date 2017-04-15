Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KATHERINE WEBB 'KATE' OLSON, 77



HAINES CITY - Katherine Webb 'Kate' Olson died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at home. She was 77. Born in Washington D.C., she was raised in Melrose, Florida and moved to Haines City in 1960 after marrying John Olson. The couple met in a baitcasting class at the University of Florida, which was held at the old Florida pool. Kate was majoring in psychology and John in citrus management. When John brought her home to meet family and friends, one long-time Haines City resident said, 'She is the spiffiest little thing!' After graduating, John went to work in the family's citrus business.

Although Kate's father was a noted economist and college professor, he was also a Florida cattleman, so Kate easily settled into a ranch house on the shores of Little Lake Hamilton. There they raised their family until 1984 when they moved to Winter Haven.

Kate was actively involved in her children's lives. She and John took their children, children's friends and family pets on trips out West to see ruins, canyons, national parks and other natural wonders. Once the kids became old enough, she served as chaperone on many high school trips to New York City.

She took up golf, bridge and bird watching, and had a voracious appetite for reading. And when that wasn't enough, she occasionally fledged stranded and injured birds that locals brought her. She kept these birds in the house, along with the family's cats, dogs, and rabbit. Once her three children had finished college and started lives of their own, she and John traveled in their motorhome throughout North America, and visited five other continents.

Kate was always planning a party, right up to her final hours.

Kate is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; daughter Margaret Sotrop of Hilliard, OH; sons John and Bill, both of Winter Haven; sisters Jane Redfearn of Daytona Beach and Margaret (Peggy) Powell of Anna Maria, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Sam Sotrop of Baton Rouge, LA, Caitlin Olson of Winter Haven, Max Sotrop of Oxford, MS, Webb Olson, Luke Olson and Lindsey Olson, all of Winter Haven, niece Julia Redfearn. She is also survived by Christy Olson, Ed.D., wife of John, Arlese Olson O.D., wife of Bill, and Paul Sotrop, husband of Margaret.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 17 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 656 S Avenue L NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.



KATHERINE WEBB 'KATE' OLSON, 77HAINES CITY - Katherine Webb 'Kate' Olson died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at home. She was 77. Born in Washington D.C., she was raised in Melrose, Florida and moved to Haines City in 1960 after marrying John Olson. The couple met in a baitcasting class at the University of Florida, which was held at the old Florida pool. Kate was majoring in psychology and John in citrus management. When John brought her home to meet family and friends, one long-time Haines City resident said, 'She is the spiffiest little thing!' After graduating, John went to work in the family's citrus business.Although Kate's father was a noted economist and college professor, he was also a Florida cattleman, so Kate easily settled into a ranch house on the shores of Little Lake Hamilton. There they raised their family until 1984 when they moved to Winter Haven.Kate was actively involved in her children's lives. She and John took their children, children's friends and family pets on trips out West to see ruins, canyons, national parks and other natural wonders. Once the kids became old enough, she served as chaperone on many high school trips to New York City.She took up golf, bridge and bird watching, and had a voracious appetite for reading. And when that wasn't enough, she occasionally fledged stranded and injured birds that locals brought her. She kept these birds in the house, along with the family's cats, dogs, and rabbit. Once her three children had finished college and started lives of their own, she and John traveled in their motorhome throughout North America, and visited five other continents.Kate was always planning a party, right up to her final hours.Kate is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; daughter Margaret Sotrop of Hilliard, OH; sons John and Bill, both of Winter Haven; sisters Jane Redfearn of Daytona Beach and Margaret (Peggy) Powell of Anna Maria, FL. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Sam Sotrop of Baton Rouge, LA, Caitlin Olson of Winter Haven, Max Sotrop of Oxford, MS, Webb Olson, Luke Olson and Lindsey Olson, all of Winter Haven, niece Julia Redfearn. She is also survived by Christy Olson, Ed.D., wife of John, Arlese Olson O.D., wife of Bill, and Paul Sotrop, husband of Margaret.Funeral services will be held Monday, April 17 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 656 S Avenue L NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Religious Service Information St Paul's Episcopal Church

656 Avenue L NW

Winter Haven, FL 33881

Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com