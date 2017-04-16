DEBORAH GAY
FOUTZ, 65
LAKELAND - Deborah Gay Foutz, age 65, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2017.
Deborah was born on September 15, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MI. to Jacob and Phyllis Sonderegger. She was the devoted wife, of 25 years, to William Foutz.
Deborah was the manager of Lighthouse Ministry Thrift Store, in Winter Haven.
Deborah is survived by her husband William Foutz, children Bridgett Beacom, Marc Serio, Aron Serio, Amanda Wilt, William Foutz, Jr., Susanne Foutz, and Dennis Foutz, mother Phyllis Sonderegger, siblings, Rebecca Scharlow, Cynthia Smith, Treesha Moore, Matthew Sonderegger and Bruce Sonderegger and 27 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at her house at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2017