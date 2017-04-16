ROBERT E.
WHITTLE, 88
LAKELAND - Robert E. Whittle, 88, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 4/11/17.
He was born on 8/19/28 in Toledo, Ohio and was an operations manager with Sherwin Williams when he retired. He moved to Lakeland, FL in 1984.
Predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Maryann and sons William Allen and Dirk N, he is survived by his son, Lee R. of Toledo, OH; daughters, Meryl Ellen Perry of Toledo, OH, Jean Ann Myers of Oregon, OH, Gail Lynn Monk of Bartow, FL and Michele 'Shelly' Whittle of Lakeland, FL.
Cremation Services of Polk County.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2017