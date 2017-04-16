ROY JUNIOR
WALLACE, 91
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Roy Junior Wallace, age 91, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, at home with family by his side.
Mr. Wallace was born October 26, 1925, in Auglaize County, Ohio to Wardner Leroy and Mary Ruth (Weiser) Wallace. Mr. Wallace was a Florida resident since 1957, coming from Ohio. He lived in Bradenton, FL, until the early 2000s and then moved to Auburndale. He was a retired machinist with American Beryllium, CO., and a retired Postal Carrier. Roy was a United States Army veteran where he served as a Corporal in WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale and the Winter Haven American Legion Post 8. He enjoyed being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Thomas Wardner Wallace; 4 brothers & 4 sisters.
Roy is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 69 years, Mary Wallace of Auburndale, children: daughter-in-law Peggy Wallace of San Antonio, TX, Carl (Linda) Wallace of Bradenton, FL, Rebecca (Michael) Neff of Sparta, NC, Roy Douglas (Linda) Wallace of Severn, MD, Sally (David) Simmons of Auburndale, Alice (Guy) Heyl of Lakeland, FL, 2 sisters: Alberta Fulkerson and Florence (Kenny) Whisman of Ohio, 16 grandchildren, 27 gt. grandchildren & 1 gt. gt. grandchild.
Visitation will be Monday, April 17, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
