SANDY
DELEGAL, 60
LAKE WALES - Our dear Sister Sandy knocked on heaven's door on April 3, 2017 while scuba diving in Cozumel.
She was born May 2, 1956. Words are not adequate to express the shock and sadness of all her family and vast community of friends. Sandy was one of the brightest lights and a gift to all who knew her.
Sandy (Sandra Lee) DeLegal was born in Lake Wales, FL, to Helen Slye DeLegal and Robert E. DeLegal, who preceded her to heaven's door.
She graduated from Milligan College in Elizabethton, TN, a Christian College, with degrees in music and special education, then later achieved her Master's in Education at Leslie University in WA. She was devoted to creating better communities, entertaining, music, and education of all ages for almost 40 years. With her great sense of humor, she brought comfort and joy to life.
Sandy's quest for exploring nature's beauty and experiencing other cultural traditions took her to travel five continents. Her family on earth includes her devoted spouse and best friend, Ellen Martin, brother Steve DeLegal and sister-in-law Linda DeLegal from Port Charlotte, FL and sister Sharon DeLegal Bramlett and Mike Bramlett of Apopka, FL.
Memorial services will be held at Bok Tower Gardens on April 30th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lake Wales High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 3356, Lake Wales, FL, 33859.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2017