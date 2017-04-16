Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDY DELEGAL. View Sign

SANDY

DELEGAL, 60



LAKE WALES - Our dear Sister Sandy knocked on heaven's door on April 3, 2017 while scuba diving in Cozumel.

She was born May 2, 1956. Words are not adequate to express the shock and sadness of all her family and vast community of friends. Sandy was one of the brightest lights and a gift to all who knew her.

Sandy (Sandra Lee) DeLegal was born in Lake Wales, FL, to Helen Slye DeLegal and Robert E. DeLegal, who preceded her to heaven's door.

She graduated from Milligan College in Elizabethton, TN, a Christian College, with degrees in music and special education, then later achieved her Master's in Education at Leslie University in WA. She was devoted to creating better communities, entertaining, music, and education of all ages for almost 40 years. With her great sense of humor, she brought comfort and joy to life.

Sandy's quest for exploring nature's beauty and experiencing other cultural traditions took her to travel five continents. Her family on earth includes her devoted spouse and best friend, Ellen Martin, brother Steve DeLegal and sister-in-law Linda DeLegal from Port Charlotte, FL and sister Sharon DeLegal Bramlett and Mike Bramlett of Apopka, FL.

Memorial services will be held at Bok Tower Gardens on April 30th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lake Wales High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 3356, Lake Wales, FL, 33859.



SANDYDELEGAL, 60LAKE WALES - Our dear Sister Sandy knocked on heaven's door on April 3, 2017 while scuba diving in Cozumel.She was born May 2, 1956. Words are not adequate to express the shock and sadness of all her family and vast community of friends. Sandy was one of the brightest lights and a gift to all who knew her.Sandy (Sandra Lee) DeLegal was born in Lake Wales, FL, to Helen Slye DeLegal and Robert E. DeLegal, who preceded her to heaven's door.She graduated from Milligan College in Elizabethton, TN, a Christian College, with degrees in music and special education, then later achieved her Master's in Education at Leslie University in WA. She was devoted to creating better communities, entertaining, music, and education of all ages for almost 40 years. With her great sense of humor, she brought comfort and joy to life.Sandy's quest for exploring nature's beauty and experiencing other cultural traditions took her to travel five continents. Her family on earth includes her devoted spouse and best friend, Ellen Martin, brother Steve DeLegal and sister-in-law Linda DeLegal from Port Charlotte, FL and sister Sharon DeLegal Bramlett and Mike Bramlett of Apopka, FL.Memorial services will be held at Bok Tower Gardens on April 30th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lake Wales High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 3356, Lake Wales, FL, 33859. Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com