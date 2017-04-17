BARBARA MAY
SCHAEFFER
BARTOW - Barbara May Schaeffer passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017. She was born on May 31, 1935, to Russell and Martha (Mattie) Parks Stevens in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
She was first married to Don Hampton and last married to Gordon Schaeffer. He precedes her in death. Barb was a people person and loved working. She was secretary of Winter Haven and Lake Wales of Elks until 5 years ago. She was a long time member and Gold Star member of the VFW and American Legion Aux. She was also a member of the Moose Aux.
Barb is survived by her daughter Rebecca (David) Ingram of Bartow, Florida, grandson Dude (Sandi) Ingram and granddaughter Anna Ingram, both of Crawfordsville, Indiana, as well as several nephews and nieces.
Preceding her in death son, Nicholas Hampton, parents, spouse, Gordon, and sister, Mary Davis.
At her request there will be no services. She will be cremated and her ashes will be laid to rest in Indiana.
Donations can be made in her memory to the A.S.P.C.A.
