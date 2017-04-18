VIRGINIA L.
STONE, 94
LAKELAND - Virginia L. Stone, 94, entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2017. She was born on October 4, 1922 in Nashville, Georgia, and was the oldest child of Archie and Carrie Robinson.
She was a longtime devoted member of Mt. Enon Primitive Baptist Church, a caregiver to many and loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennard Stone; parents; and siblings Marie King, Joseph L. Robinson, and Shirley A. Bryant.
She is survived by siblings, Frances Barwick of Springhill and Archie T. Robinson (Betty) of Covington, Georgia; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Enon Primitive Baptist Church, 3702 N. Frontage Rd, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM.
Committal to follow at Mt. Enon Cemetery. Expressions of condolence atwww.HopewellFuneral.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017