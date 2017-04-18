ROBERT RALPH
HAINES CITY - Robert Ralph 'Bobby T.' Talarico, 55, passed away at his residence on 4/15/17.
He was born on 10/10/61 in Chicago, IL and he and his family moved to Haines City when he was only 1.
Bobby was the owner of Bobby T. Construction in Lake Hamilton, FL. He was of the Catholic faith and loved to go hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a member of the Country Club of Winter Haven and looked forward to his Monday night poker games with his friends.
Bobby was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Talarico and he is survived by his father, Ralph (Carol) Talarico; wife, of 33 years, Nancy Talarico; beloved pet, Lola; sister, Renee (Eddie) Stovall; brother-in-law, David Talbott; sister-in-law, Pamela (Jimmy) Hancock and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be Friday, 4/21/17 at 3 pm at NorthRidge Church, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017