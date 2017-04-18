MARY
|
ELIZABETH
PRICE
LAKELAND - Mary Elizabeth Price, 31, died April 11, 2017.
She was born January 19, 1986 in Tampa and came here 26 years ago from Plant City.
She is survived by her parents, Sam & Dorothy Price of Lakeland; brother AJ Price Jr. of Lakeland; sister, Samantha Jones of GA; uncles, Robert Wagner of Spring Hill, Johnny & Richard Price both of AL and Aunt Attie Alderman of Tampa.
Visitation Wed., from 2-3 pm at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
Services to follow at 3pm. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017