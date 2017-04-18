Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNIE WAYNE "Todd" WELCH. View Sign

JOHNNIE 'Todd' WAYNE WELCH, SR., 66



Juice Bowl Products



EAGLE LAKE- Johnnie 'Todd' Wayne Welch, Sr., age 66, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. He was born October 9, 1950 in Winter Haven, FL the son of O.Z. Welch and Flora Terrell Welch. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a Mechanic with Juice Bowl Products.

In addition to his parents, Todd was preceded in death by his brother Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha E. Welch, son: Johnnie Wayne Welch, Jr., (Kriss), grandsons: Garrett, Justin and Johnnie III, daughter: Michelle Boreson (Jimmy), granddaughter: Amanda and great granddaughter: Payson, brothers: Gerald Welch (Elaine) and Bob Welch (Lou) sister: Carol Smith.

Visitation is Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 10-11 am with funeral services at 11:00 am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Burial to follow in the Church of Christ Cemetery, Eagle Lake, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at



