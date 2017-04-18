LESTER
|
EUGENE
WILEY, 51
WINTER HAVEN - Lester Eugene Wiley, III, 51, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Born June 6, 1965 in Augusta, GA he moved here in 2006 from South Carolina.
He was a Veteran of the US Navy and served in Desert Storm, attended Legacy Church in Auburndale and was employed as a Maintenance Engineer for Cutrale in Auburndale.
He is survived by: his parents, Richard and Laverne Reese of Winter Haven; his biological father, Lester E. Wiley, Jr. of North Augusta, SC; his brothers, Paul David (Deborah) Wiley of Winter Haven, Richard Douglas Reese, Jr. of Alturas, FL and Scott Eugene Wiley of Spartanburg, SC; his sisters, Shannon (Troy) Reese of Lake Alfred, FL and Lisa Wiley of North Augusta, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Legacy Church, 201 Dickey Road, Auburndale, FL. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm, Friday, April 21, 2017 in the Church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017