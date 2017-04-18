CHARLES
WINTER HAVEN - Charles 'Chuck' Hatcher, 67, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at Palm Garden Nursing Home.
He was born November 7, 1949 in Tampa to Charles Eugene and Frances (Prevatte) Hatcher.
He graduated from high school in Peru, IN in 1967. He attended the University of South Florida until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1970 during Vietnam. He served 6 years as a Russian Linquist in Turkey & Italy, then returned to civilian life finished college at University of West Florida, in Pensacola.
Chuck enrolled at the Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans and graduated with a Masters of Divinity.
He was a volunteer Missionary at Brigham Young University for the Baptist student union and then started a Baptist student union at a junior college in Price, Utah in 1983.
He moved to Polk County in 1988 from CA, was a retired Minister and a member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving and devoted family; Linda Hatcher wife of 27 years; Parents; Charles & Frances Hatcher, Winter Haven; daughters, Katie Lynn Hatcher of Auburndale & Karleen Hatcher of Winter Haven; Brother, Larice 'Gene' Hatcher of Asheville, NC and 5 Grandchildren, Devonte, Davarion, Kanecia, Kylie & Derrick.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Wed., April 19th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 1:30 pm with Military Honors.
