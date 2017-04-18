MARK R.
HUNTER, 59
WINTER HAVEN - Mark R. Hunter, 59 passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 in Orlando.
Mark was born in Elmira, NY to Rusling and Faith Hunter. He lived in this area for the past 40 years.
He was a Customer Service Rep with Anixter Supply and enjoyed working around the house and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Hunter and is survived by is wife, Kathy Hunter, 2 daughters; Jaime Tyler and Jodi Schofield; his son, Justin Warren, a sister Kim (Ivan) Hicks and his 4 grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Bryden and Emerson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 5 pm at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 pm.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017