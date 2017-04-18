MAREE STELLA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maree Stella Keprios.
KEPRIOS
LAKELAND - Maree Stella Keprios, 77, passed away April 14, 2017.
Mrs. Keprios was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on February 15, 1940. She moved to Lakeland 37 years ago from Georgia.
After being a homemaker and raising her children, Mrs. Keprios returned to school and earned a degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). She worked as a CNA at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab., formerly known as Palm Terrace, for 13 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Mrs. Keprios is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Keprios; son, Kris (Stacey) Keprios; daughters, Sandy (Ed) Rust and Cheryl Daugherty; and six grandchildren.
Services will be conducted privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
in Stella's honor .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2017