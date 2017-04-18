Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Nunnally Brooks. View Sign

DENNIS

NUNNALLY BROOKS



LAKELAND - Dennis Nunnally Brooks, 77, passed away Apr. 16, 2017.

Mr. Brooks was born on Dec. 1, 1939 in High Shoals, GA. He served in the U.S. Navy, and later moved to the Lakeland area from Vero Beach, FL in the early 80's. He retired from Fi-Foil in Auburndale. Mr. Brooks was a member of the VFW, and enjoyed playing golf.

Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Brooks; daughter, Cheryl Renee Brooks; and sister, Linda Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Brooks; sons, David (Ruth) Brooks and Dennis (Tammy) Brooks; daughter, Brenda (Eric) Marlow; brothers, Wallace Brooks and Glenn Brooks; sister, Sherry Brooks; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. at 2 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.



