FREDERICK 'FRITZ' FELENTZER, 92
LAKELAND - Frederick 'Fritz' Felentzer was born June 5, 1924 to Fredrick and Helen Felentzer in Jeanette, PA. He passed away on April 5, 2017.
He was the biological father of Bill, Paul, Helene, Teddy and Terry (deceased). He was married to Betty (deceased), who shared her son Pete.
Reconnecting with his high school sweetheart, Fritz and Sally (deceased), spent her last 14 years of life together. Fritz was a D-Day survivor, serving in the Army. He was a plumber and later taught plumbing at Polk Vocational Tech.
A service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on April 24th at 12:30.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2017