Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A. GLENN BROWN



Lakeland - From a Florida pioneer family, A. Glenn Brown was born and reared in the rural Lakeland, Socrum/Providence area. Born on December 4, 1923, to Audubon G. and Lela M. Brown. He died April 16, 2017 at Grace Manor Suite.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorelei Stanley, sister, Mrs. Sabrina Hall, and three brothers, Clyde W. 'Cowboy', J.H.P. 'Pete', and C.A. 'Coot' Brown.

Glenn graduated from Kathleen High School in 1939, then designated as a Strawberry School.

He joined the

After active duty he continued in the Navy Reserve for 20 plus years, where he retired at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

He enrolled in Florida Southern College and received the B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1952 while working full-time with Virginia-Carolina Chemical Corporation, Nichols, Florida.

In 1952 he began his 33 year sales career with IBM Corporation and moved to the Tampa area where he served in First Baptist, Gibsonton, Florida. Glenn moved back to Lakeland in 1956 and became the first Music Director of Parkview Baptist Church serving in the capacity for many years. In 1975 Glenn became IBM Territory Manager and was moved to Sarasota. In 1983 he retired from IBM and went into real estate. They returned 'home to Lakeland and Parkview' in May, 1993.

Glenn and Lorelei have three sons: Lowell S. Brown (Kim), Rome, GA, Lawrence A. Brown (Rachel), Lakeland, and A. Glenn Jr., 'Chip' (Donna), Lakeland.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 am at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Place, Lakeland, FL 33805. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Parkview Baptist Church, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







A. GLENN BROWNLakeland - From a Florida pioneer family, A. Glenn Brown was born and reared in the rural Lakeland, Socrum/Providence area. Born on December 4, 1923, to Audubon G. and Lela M. Brown. He died April 16, 2017 at Grace Manor Suite.He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorelei Stanley, sister, Mrs. Sabrina Hall, and three brothers, Clyde W. 'Cowboy', J.H.P. 'Pete', and C.A. 'Coot' Brown.Glenn graduated from Kathleen High School in 1939, then designated as a Strawberry School.He joined the U.S. Navy a few days after the Pearl Harbor attack in December, 1941. After two years as a Gunner's Mate he qualified for Aviation Cadet and received his Naval Aviator and Ensign commission on November 27, 1945. On this same date he and Lorelei Stanley were married in Warrington Baptist Church, Pensacola, Florida.After active duty he continued in the Navy Reserve for 20 plus years, where he retired at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.He enrolled in Florida Southern College and received the B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1952 while working full-time with Virginia-Carolina Chemical Corporation, Nichols, Florida.In 1952 he began his 33 year sales career with IBM Corporation and moved to the Tampa area where he served in First Baptist, Gibsonton, Florida. Glenn moved back to Lakeland in 1956 and became the first Music Director of Parkview Baptist Church serving in the capacity for many years. In 1975 Glenn became IBM Territory Manager and was moved to Sarasota. In 1983 he retired from IBM and went into real estate. They returned 'home to Lakeland and Parkview' in May, 1993.Glenn and Lorelei have three sons: Lowell S. Brown (Kim), Rome, GA, Lawrence A. Brown (Rachel), Lakeland, and A. Glenn Jr., 'Chip' (Donna), Lakeland.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 am at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Place, Lakeland, FL 33805. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Parkview Baptist Church, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com