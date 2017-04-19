A. GLENN BROWN
Lakeland - From a Florida pioneer family, A. Glenn Brown was born and reared in the rural Lakeland, Socrum/Providence area. Born on December 4, 1923, to Audubon G. and Lela M. Brown. He died April 16, 2017 at Grace Manor Suite.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lorelei Stanley, sister, Mrs. Sabrina Hall, and three brothers, Clyde W. 'Cowboy', J.H.P. 'Pete', and C.A. 'Coot' Brown.
Glenn graduated from Kathleen High School in 1939, then designated as a Strawberry School.
He joined the U.S. Navy a few days after the Pearl Harbor attack in December, 1941. After two years as a Gunner's Mate he qualified for Aviation Cadet and received his Naval Aviator and Ensign commission on November 27, 1945. On this same date he and Lorelei Stanley were married in Warrington Baptist Church, Pensacola, Florida.
After active duty he continued in the Navy Reserve for 20 plus years, where he retired at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
He enrolled in Florida Southern College and received the B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1952 while working full-time with Virginia-Carolina Chemical Corporation, Nichols, Florida.
In 1952 he began his 33 year sales career with IBM Corporation and moved to the Tampa area where he served in First Baptist, Gibsonton, Florida. Glenn moved back to Lakeland in 1956 and became the first Music Director of Parkview Baptist Church serving in the capacity for many years. In 1975 Glenn became IBM Territory Manager and was moved to Sarasota. In 1983 he retired from IBM and went into real estate. They returned 'home to Lakeland and Parkview' in May, 1993.
Glenn and Lorelei have three sons: Lowell S. Brown (Kim), Rome, GA, Lawrence A. Brown (Rachel), Lakeland, and A. Glenn Jr., 'Chip' (Donna), Lakeland.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11 am at Parkview Baptist Church, 509 Parkview Place, Lakeland, FL 33805. Interment will take place at Socrum Cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Parkview Baptist Church, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
