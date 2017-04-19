FAY JOLLY
NEWBERN, 89
AUBURNDALE - Faye Jolly Newbern, 89, went to be with the Lord on April 17th, 2017. At the time, she was surrounded by her loved ones and family at The Hospice House in Lakeland, FL.
Faye was born and raised in Auburndale, FL. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Faye was retired from Southwest Pipe & Supply in Auburndale, and a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale. Faye enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling, and being with her family. Also, as Queen of the family, Faye set the precedence for southern elegance.
Faye is preceded in death by her late husband Sheldon Newbern Jr, her mother and father Dewey and Velma Jolly, sister Peggy Williamson and brother Hershel Jolly.
She is survived by her children Dennis L. Newbern (Yuvonne) of Hinesville, GA, Roxanne McVay (Bruce) of Bartow, FL, and Shannon Lusa (Robert) of Lakeland, FL. She is additionally survived by her seven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with a graveside on Thursday at 10:30 am at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
