LYDIA PELLETIER
WINTER HAVEN - Lydia Pelletier, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 6th, 2017.
She was born September 28, 1925 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she moved here in 1988 from Springfield, MA with her husband. Louis and Lydia Pelletier were married on May 2, 1949.
Lydia is preceded in death by: her husband, Louis J Pelletier in 1998; her parents; a brother and three sisters.
She is survived by: a brother; 1 daughter, Susan Pelletier of Haines City, FL; 2 sons, Wilfred Pelletier of Winter Haven, FL and Louis Pelletier Jr. of Springfield MA; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
There will be a small memorial service for family members only.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2017