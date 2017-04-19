CLINTON 'LEE' PLATT
Clinton 'Lee' Platt was called to his heavenly home on April 15, 2017 after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father- Harvey C. Platt, mother- Evelyn Platt, and sister Gayle Platt. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years- Dolores 'Scottie' Platt, son Jimmy Platt (Debbie), daughter Cynthia Platt Placides (Victor), granddaughter Casey Platt Mallard (Kyle). Grandsons: Devon Placides, Taylor Placides, Branden Platt (Kayla), and all of Kathleen, Florida, great- granddaughters: Kinsley Lester and Kadyn Platt of Lakeland, Florida, great-grandson, Kameron Mallard of Kathleen, Florida; sister- Shirley Platt Shamblin (Raymond) of Warne, North Carolina, brothers: Ray Platt (Sue) of Kathleen, Florida; and Phillip Platt (Lei) of Tallahassee, Florida, and aunt Stella (Whitmann) Boykin, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. He loved his family and was truly loved in return and will be greatly missed by all.
Lee worked for city of Lakeland, where he retired as T&D supervisor after 35 years of service. He loved his job as the City and the daily interaction with his co-workers who he considered his 'city' family.
He was a member of Kathleen United Methodist Church and enjoyed gospel quartets; spent four years active duty in the US Air Force; was member of Kathleen Masonic Lodge and became a 32 degree Mason in the Scottish Rite in Tampa, FL.
A viewing will be held at 11am Friday, April 21 2017 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens Located at 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland FL 33810. A funeral service will follow at noon followed by internment at Socrum Cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church 3125 W. Socrum Loop Road Lakeland FL.
Donations may be made to Kathleen United Methodist Church Post Office Box 669, Kathleen, Florida 33849-0069.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2017