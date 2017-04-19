LLOYD O
ALBRITTON
LAKELAND - Lloyd Olin 'Buddy' Albritton, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Born in Acardia, Buddy was a lifelong resident of the area and was a Heavy Equipment Operator in the Road Construction Industry.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge #945 of Lakeland and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports. Especially the Seminoles and Buccaneers.
A loving husband, father and grandfather he will be dearly missed.
Preceded in death by a sister Mary Myers. Buddy is survived by his wife Saundra K. Albritton, three daughters, Tonya Hoover, Regina Fletcher and Kim Martin; Son, Buddy Fletcher; sister Martha Caustic and brother Barney Albritton. Nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21st from 10-11 am at Lanier Funeral Home with Funeral services at 11 am. Burial will follow at Socrum Cemetery. Lanier Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2017