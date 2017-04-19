ELEANOR A.
DOPMAN
WINTER HAVEN - On April 14, 2017, Eleanor A. Dopman (nee Baker) passed away.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Dopman; Loving mother of Alan Dopman and his wife Deborah, Eleanor Dopman Alexander-O'Brien and her husband Barry, and the late Robert H. Dopman; Cherished grandmother of Stephanie and Jessica Dopman, and Christopher, Andrew, and Elizabeth Alexander; Dear sister of Harvey Mayer. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017, 1:00PM, Country Meadows of Frederick, 5955 Quinn Orchard Rd., Frederick, MD 21704. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the
www.heart.org.
