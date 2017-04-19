PETE

BREWINGTON



June 7, 1949 - March 30, 2017



WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Pete Brewington departed this life, March 30, 2017 in Winter Haven, Florida, at the age of 67. He was born June 7, 1949 in Tyronza, Arkansas, the son of Prentice Earl Brewington and Armaida Aileen (Shaver) Brewington.

Pete worked as a crop duster early in his life, he later owned a metal plating company in Michigan, worked in commercial real estate for many years, as well as residential and commercial construction, and as his final career interest he worked as a catastrophe claims adjuster.

He enjoyed flying, playing tennis, golf, motor cross, and spending time with his family.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Curtis Brewington, Robert Brewington, Harold Brewington, and Bobby Brewington.

Pete was survived by his partner Kim Young and 3 daughters, Tina Willette, Trisha Chervany, Tracy Brewington; two stepsons, Nathan Larsen and Michael Larsen, brother Don Brewington, and seven grandchildren.



