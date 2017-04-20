DENNIS W.
BATTEN, 66
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Dennis W. Batten, age 66, a resident of Auburndale passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Batten was born September 22, 1950 in Dade City, Florida. He was a retired owner/ operator of an air conditioning & repair service and now works for Superior Heating & Cooling of Auburndale. He was a resident of Polk County since 1993 and was of the Presbyterian faith. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, the beach and spending time with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his mother Norma Blanche Thompson and infant son Clayton Ashley Batten.
Dennis is survived by his loving family: wife of 20 years: Andrea Batten of Auburndale, son: Justin Davis Batten of Riverview, stepson: Jimmy Leland Davis, Jr. of Auburndale, sister: Gloria McDaniels of GA, several nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017