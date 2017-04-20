JANET LEE
SMITH
SMITH
WINTER HAVEN - Janet Lee Smith passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Forsyth Hospice. She was 84.
Mrs. Smith was born February 26, 1933 in Hancock, Illinois relocating to Winter Haven as a child.
Janet was a member of Dixie Highway Baptist Church in Auburndale.
She enjoyed servicing the Lord by helping with church activities and participating in the Women's Missionary Union.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Vita and T. Carl Stowe. She is survived by her husband; Richard Smith of Winter Haven; daughter Connie Carlisle of Winter Haven and sons; Donald Smith of Winter Haven and Daniel Smith of Lakeland.
Janet leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
The family asks that you join them in a Celebration of Life service to be held at Dixie Highway Baptist Church located at 2343 Taylor road, Auburndale, FL on Saturday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to Dixie Highway Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017