WILLIAM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HICKS.
HICKS, 89
LAKELAND - William Hicks, 89,passed 4/18/17. He is survived by his wife Carla; son William Hicks (Misty) & Robbie Thompson; daughters Debbie (Darrel) Sodders, Teresa (Joe) Fontine, Kimberly (Michael) Weeks, also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Sat. at 11:30 am at International Outreach in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017