PATRICK S.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK S. SHEPPARD WINTER HAVEN - Patrick S. Sheppard.
SHEPPARD
WINTER HAVEN -
Patrick S. Sheppard, 57, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017, while on a hunting trip in Americus, GA.
Patrick was lived his entire life in Winter Haven, FL, where he was the owner of Shep's Plumbing Co., Inc. and Shep's Construction Co., Inc.
Patrick was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the woods of southwest Georgia. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sheppard and Artura Sheppard.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Robin Sheppard; daughter Jessica Sheppard; son Aaron Sheppard (fiance Deanna Littles); brother Stephen Sheppard; sister Brenda Mobley (Dick); sister Yvonne Kelsey (Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017, at 2pm at the Barn at Azalea Oaks, 326 Gerber Dairy Rd., Winter Haven, FL 33880.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017