LORETTA HINDER
|
SCHNEIDER, 78
Banker
LAKELAND, FL. - Loretta Mae Hinder Schneider, of Davenport, FL (formerly from the Lakeland area). Loretta passed away, Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Lakeland after a brief illness.
Born in Elmira, New York she was a retired data process manager.
Loretta was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert J. Schneider. Survivors include six sons, Robert, Michael, Nicholas, Alan, David, and Frank; one daughter, Frances Joy; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lisa, Austin, Asha, Chelsea, Scott and Olivia; one great grandchild Mikey. and one brother and one sister.
There will be a memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 118 W. Lemon St., Lakeland on Friday, April 21 at 1:30 PM.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017