SHANNON

MURDOCH



HOLIDAY - Shannon Murdoch died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, FL, of complications from heart and lung issues.

Shannon, age 61, was born May 14, 1955, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak and pursued a decades-long successful career in radio and in radio engineering.

Formerly of Lakeland, he also lived in southern California for several years.

He was preceded in death by his father, William James Murdoch.

He is survived by his loving family, including his mother Patricia Murdoch, his sister Mary Ann Murdoch, his brother-in-law Ted Hoffman, and his nephew Teddy Hoffman, all of Lakeland. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home in New Port Richey.



