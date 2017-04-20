PAMELA SUE
LAKELAND - Pamela Sue Brewer Miller died April 18, 2017.
She was born in Plant City on November 19, 1954 and moved to the area in 1987.
Pamela graduated from Turkey Creek HS in 1972 and was Baptist in Faith. She was a secretary with D.C. Jaeger.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Miller and Grandson; Little Bit.
She is survived by her son; Jeremy Gill, Plant City; daughters Connie Busino, Bartow & Nicole Salisbury, Lakeland; sisters Gwen Benefield, Plant City & Edwana Carpenter, Douglasville GA and 6 grandchildren.
Visitation on Sunday, 4/23/17 from 3-5pm at Lanier FH. Services on Monday, 4/24/17 at 10 am at Springhead Cemetery. Interment will be in Springhead Cemetery.
