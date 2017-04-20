MARILYN J.
HEARN
Marilyn J. Hearn passed away on Monday, April 17th 2017. She was born in Phila. Pa. On Oct.4, 1929.
She is survived by her husband of 67 yrs. Marion L Hearn, a son Wayne G Hearn Sr., Five Grandchildren and Seven Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by their daughter Lynn.
A Memorial service will be held in the Club House at the Swiss Village Mobil Home Park in Winter Haven Fl. On Saturday May 6th at 11:00 am.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations to Good Shepard Hospice would be Greatly Appreciated
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017