JOANNE
GOVE, 54
LAKELAND - Joanne Gove, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born June 13, 1962 in Lake Wales, FL, Mrs. Gove was a lifelong resident of Polk County.
She was an Administrative Assistant for W.S. Badcock Corp for over 30 years. She attended Saint Stephens Episcopal Church of Lakeland.
She is survived by her husband: John W. Gove, son: Joseph Gove (Rebecca), sister: Robin A George (Marty), a granddaughter: Oakley P. Gove, all of Lakeland, a step daughter: Candy Gove, Ocala, FL, a step son: Sean Gove, Melborne, FL, a niece: Jessica George, Lakeland & 7 step-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, a memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.
