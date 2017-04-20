|
RICHARD LEON
JEZNACH
FORT MEADE - Mr. Richard Leon Jeznach, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at his home in Fort Meade. Mr. Jeznach was born July 8, 1949 in Redding, PA, and has been a resident of Fort Meade for many years. He was a citrus grove caretaker, working with John Langford Citrus and also Citrus Enterprises, and he was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. Mr. Jeznach was a proud member of the Polk County Racing Pigeon Club, and a graduate of Redding, PA High School.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Jeznach, Fort Meade, FL; sons, Henry Jeznach and wife Rebecca, St. Matthews, NC, Richard Jeznach and wife Michelle, Olcott, NY, Alexander 'Do' Jeznach and wife Jessica, Alturas, FL; daughter, Rebecca Jeznach, Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Faith, Kody, Charity, Ricky, Kelsey, Kourtney, Justin, David, and Cooper; sister-in-law, Simone Russell and husband Tim, Ransomville, NY; mentor-buddy-friend, Frank Watkins, Frostproof, FL; and his K-9 companion, Little Bit.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Barry Greer officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the Polk County Youth Fair, Inc., P.O. Box 9005, Drawer HS03, Bartow, FL 33831-9005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hancockfh.com.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Published in Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2017
