CARMEN 'KIM' WHEELER
MULBERRY - On April 15, 2017, Carmen 'Kim' Wheeler (nee McKinney), aka Frances, passed peacefully after a long and tenacious battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father in 2009, William McKinney.
Cherishing her memory are her mother Carmen McKinney; brothers, Bill and Gary McKinney; husband of 45 years Robert Wheeler; daughter, Kristi Cummings and grandchildren, Keely, Karina, and Teddy along with a large network of extended family.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2017