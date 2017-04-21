THOMAS P.
WINTER HAVEN - Thomas P. Becker passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017. He was the owner of Winter Haven Kennels.
Tom was born February 10, 1975, in Dubuque, Iowa to Joseph J. and Anna Becker. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, then traveled to many different states working in construction.
He began working in Winter Haven, and then began operating Winter Haven Kennels.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Joseph and Mary Becker, his brother, James, Dubuque, Iowa. Other survivors include his aunt and uncle, Janice and C.J. Klenske, Dubuque, Iowa and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Becker and his grandparents Joseph H. and Dorothy E. Becker of Dubuque and relatives in Germany.
Memorials can be donated in his memory to the Humane Society of Polk County, located at 3195 Dundee Rd, Winter Haven, FL.
Mr. Becker's remains will be retuned to Iowa, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the members of the community who supported Tom's business. Tom had a special gift for animals and he enjoyed working with the clients and their pets. He development many friendships after taken the business over in 2007.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2017