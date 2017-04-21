PEGGYANN
WHITE
LAKE WALES - PeggyAnn White, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital. She was 74.
A native of Coatesville, PA, where she graduated from S. Horace Scott Senior High School. Born August 24, 1942 to George and Lottie Mae Maxwell, PeggyAnn moved here 12 years ago from Elverson, PA.
She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Chiral Techologies, and Graco Children's Products in PA.
PeggyAnn was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, and she was also an honorary member of the Presbyterian Women, and was President of the Hope Presbyterian Church Chapter; and was Past Matron of the Eastern Star Chapter 352 of West Chester, PA in 1995.
PeggyAnn was preceded in death by her son-in-law Kevin Mauk.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ron White of Lake Wales, FL; her daughters: Patricia Pfeiffer (George) of Honey Brook, PA, Rebecca Mauk of Morgantown, PA, Christine Malcom (Vince) of Elverson, PA, and Diane Woodward (Randy Sr.) of Birdsboro, PA; her brothers: George T. Maxwell Jr. of Ephrata, PA and William Maxwell of Gordonville, PA; and her sister Cynthia Holst of Gulfport, FL. PeggyAnn also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 1 to 2:00 PM at Hope Presbyterian Church, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2017