POLK CITY - Scott Wadley, 49, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland Hospice House due to leukemia. Born July 15, 1967 to Harold & Mary Ellen Wadley in Winter Haven, he was a lifelong resident of the area.
Preceded in death by his mother, he is survived by his wife, Diane Wadley; father, Harold Wadley of Lake Alfred; brother, Scooter Wadley and his wife Carol of Davenport; two sisters, Dawn O'Neill of Lake Alfred, Angel Sanders and her husband Keith of Bartow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Faith Baptist Church, 8550 State Road 33 North, Lakeland, FL 33809.
In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2017