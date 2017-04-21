Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL K. HOFFMAN. View Sign

Carl Kenneth Hoffman, 90, a resident of Lakeland, FL passed peacefully away April 14, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 11, 1926, and served twenty-six years in the United States Navy. Carl loved the Navy. He was a Navy Mustang earning his way from enlisted to Chief Warrant Officer to Ensign and retiring as a full Lieutenant.

Carl is survived by his loving bride of 66 years, Ruth I. Hoffman, three daughters; Ellen Stone (Ronnie) of Lakeland, FL, Rhonda Kaya (Kevin) of Lakeland, FL, and Carla Harvey (Jacob), of Charleston, SC and a brother, Ronald Hoffman of Wenonah, NJ. Carl has four grandchildren, Amy Havens of Cottondale, FL, Sonja Sams of Cincinnati, OH, Steffanie Snyder of Fort Lee, VA, and Jonathan Kaya of Twenty-nine Palms, CA, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ellen Hoffman, and a brother, Allyn Hoffman.

A memorial service was held Monday, April 17, 2017 where his children and grandchildren honored him with a special military service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Parkinson's Foundation, The , or the .







