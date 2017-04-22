SOPHIA
|
BOSKO, 94
LAKELAND- Sophia went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2017 at her Morton Plaza home, Lakeland, Florida, in the company of her loving husband, Andrew.
Andy woke Sophia and gave her a cup of coffee as he had done every morning since they were married and she drank some of the coffee before she peacefully passed away.
Sophia is survived by her husband of 74 years, Andrew Bosko whom she married on May 9, 1942.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Anna Marchin Tutmaher and her father, Andrew Tutmaher, Sr., her brothers, John Tutmaher, Andrew Tutmaher, Jr. and Joseph Tutmaher; her sisters, Mary Glotz, Ann Bobelak Slack and her grandsons, Donald Andrew Bosko II and Mark Anthony Cusimano.
She is survived by her youngest brother Paul Tutmaher of Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania; her five children, Carol Anthony Cusimano of Akron, Ohio, Donald Andrew Bosko (Linda) of Lakeland, Florida, Thom Bosko (Karyn), Cumming, Georgia, Andy Bosko (Trudy) of Vero Beach, Florida, and David Bosko (Jeanette) of Warren, Pennsylvania, also by sixteen grandchildren, thirty six great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Sophia worked as 'Rosie the Riveter' during World War II.
Sophia lived most of her younger years in Chandlers Valley and Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania. She and her husband lived in Sun City Center, Florida for 29 years. They have most recently been residents of Lake Morton Plaza, Lakeland, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church with a visitation one hour prior to Mass in the Church Chapel, 3720 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VISTE of Lakeland at 1232 East Magnolia Street, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2017