Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH H. WOOD. View Sign

KENNETH H.

WOOD



LAKELAND - Kenneth H. Wood, born September 20, 1933, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 83 years old. He was known as 'Woody' to almost everyone throughout his life, and as 'Pa' to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Woody was born in Canada, but crossed the border into the U.S. as a teenager to join the U.S. Air Force, and later, Army. After serving for twenty years, he retired (with honors) to Key West, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 36 yrs, Judy; two children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sat. (today) from 12:00 - 1:00pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Services will follow at 1:00pm. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.

com



