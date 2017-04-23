BARRY EDWARD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY EDWARD ANDERSON.
ANDERSON, 69
LAKELAND - Barry Edward Anderson, 69, died April 5, 2017.
Born in Alexandria, Va. on Dec. 6, 1947, he was a Lakeland High School graduate, attended Manatee Junior College, joined the Air Force and was stationed at McDill AFB. He was employed by Owens-Illinois, Icon Solutions, most recently before retiring was a mortgage lender in Jacksonville.
Barry is survived by a son, Jeffrey, brothers, Tracy (Sharon), Timothy, sisters, Terry Leigh and Kathy Lynn. Barry loved 'The Gators' and was always ready for a game of Golf. Celebration of Life will be at a later time.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017