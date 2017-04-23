BETTY JOE
ZELIFF
LAKELAND - Betty Joe Zeliff, 79, entered her eternal rest on April 14, 2017. Betty was born in Sissonville, WV.
She retired from the telephone company in Barstow, CA where she lived for 33 yrs. She resided 16 yrs in Lakeland. She was a strong, independent woman who loved country music. She had beautiful blue eyes, intelligence, and was selfless and noble until the end.
She is predeceased by husband Robert 'Bob' Zeliff, parents Lewis 'Ed' and Dona Harding Campbell, brothers Jimmie & Ordie Campbell, and sister Goldie Baldwin.
She is survived by sons Rodney Joe, Doug (Renee) of Apple Valley, CA, Chris (Paloma) of Hillsboro, OR, grandson Jesse (Sabrina) of Logan, UT, a great granddaughter, and brother John Campbell of Toms River, NJ.
Betty and Robert's ashes will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on May 5th, 2017.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness.
oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017