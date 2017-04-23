FRANK J.
KOCSIS
LAKELAND - Frank J Kocsis of Lakeland, 84, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, with family and close friends lovingly by his side.
Frank was born May 29, 1932, in Cleveland Ohio, to Frank S. and Betty Knapil Kocsis. They were Hungarian and proud to be first generation Americans.
Frank is a veteran of the Navy, after which he was a construction superintendent for many years, building several large newspaper plants, such as The Lakeland Ledger in late 1990's, major airports and sensitive government projects from Chicago to Miami.
Frank retired in 2001, then enjoyed volunteer work at Watson Clinic and in the Sandpiper CAP program keeping his community safe. He also earned TOPS organization's highest level.
Mr. Kocsis is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nora, his sisters Rose and Betty, 2 sons Frank and Michael, daughter Deborah, step-children, Melanie and Larry, 7 grand-children and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Don and his great-grandson Tommy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, 4/29, at 5949 Grouse Drive, Lake-land, 33809. Service will be 11am to 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Habitat for Humanity.
