LAKELAND -Our beloved John Rowland Anderson, known to most as J.R., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017.
J.R. was born in Tampa, Florida in 1943 to Harold and Ruth Anderson (Altree), now deceased. He moved to Lakeland, Florida at the age of eight where he developed many lifelong friendships. J.R. graduated from Lakeland Senior High in 1962.
1962 was also the year J.R. met the love of his life, Becky Lou Runnels. They were married in 1966 at Southside Baptist Church and would have been married 51 years this June.
In 1971 J. R. was accepted into the Florida Highway Patrol Academy. Over the next 28 years J.R. worked diligently as a Trooper in Miami, Florida. God, Family, and the patrol was his life. J. R. successfully rose to the rank of Sergeant and retired as a respected Lieutenant. Throughout his career J.R. had numerous accomplishments. He served as a vehicular homicide investigator for twelve years and became an honorary escort to Bob and Delores Hope. One of J. R.'s most memorable assignments was escorting the University of Miami's championship winning football team.
J.R. and wife Becky kept a strong faith through their trials and tribulations while residing in Miami, Florida. The couple retired in 1998, and relocated to Lakeland, Florida to reside in J.R.'s childhood home. For the next 20 years, J.R. and Becky enjoyed grandchildren, motorcycle road trips, camping adventures, and many fond memories with lifelong friends. They were active members of All Saints Episcopal church and supported numerous charities within the community.
J.R. is survived by his loving wife Becky L. Anderson. Children, Captain Shane D. Anderson, Metro Dade County Fire Department, and domestic partner Officer Bridget M. Doyle, Miami Dade Police Department. Shannon E. Conrady (Anderson) and her husband Captain Adam W. Conrady, United States Marine Corps. Grandchildren Matthew A. Hoffman, Sara E. Anderson, and Ashleigh E. Hoffman. Step-grandchildren Allison L. Conrady, Brandon W. Conrady, and Caleb V. Conrady. Through marriage J.R. is also survived by numerous beloved In-laws and nieces and nephews.
J.R. will always be remembered for his laugh, his legendary practical jokes, and his willingness to help all of those in need. He was kind, hardworking, loving, loyal, and embodied everything it meant to be a Christian.
We will remember John Rowland Anderson on Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church located at 202 South Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church. The interment will be held at a later date in Tampa, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, J.R's family has requested that a donation in his honor be given to The Progeria Research Foundation or The Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Foundation, METAvivor.
