VICTOR ALBERT
|
BOYCE
LAKELAND - Victor Albert Boyce, 87, passed away April 8 after surgery.
He leaves his wife Patricia, two daughters; five grandchildren; three younger brothers and many friends all over the world.
He was active in aviation as a pilot, mechanic, inspector, teacher, author, aircraft builder and a Pioneer Member at Sun n Fun - Aviation was his passion.
There will be a Memorial in honor of Vic's life from 11:30-1:00 on Thursday April 27 in the Aerospace Discovery at Florida Air Museum on the SUN 'n FUN Expo Campus. Instead of flowers, we request donations be made to the 'Victor A. Boyce Workshops at SUN 'n FUN.'
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017